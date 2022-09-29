(LEAD) Korean Air involved in minor collision at Heathrow Airport
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said Thursday there was a minor collision involving its aircraft and an Icelandair plane at London's Heathrow Airport. No injuries have been reported on both aircraft.
The incident occurred during the departure of a Korean Air B777-300ER from the airport at around 4:00 a.m. Thursday, Korean Air said in a statement.
"During Korean Air flight KE908's taxiing operation to the runway, the aircraft's left winglet came into contact with Icelandair flight FI454 aircraft's tail rudder," the statement said.
British aviation authorities are looking into the cause of the incident and damage to the planes.
Korean Air said it sent an alternative aircraft at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for its passengers.
