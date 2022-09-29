Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Stray Kids #new EP #Maxident #preorder

Stray Kids' new EP surpasses 2.24 mln copies in preorders

09:56 September 29, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Preorders for K-pop boy group Stray Kids' upcoming EP titled "Maxident" have reached 2.24 million copies, the group's agency said Thursday.

The feat was made more than a week before the EP's release on Oct. 7 at 1 p.m., JYP Entertainment said. In comparison, the band's previous EP, "Oddinary," scored 1.3 million copies in preorders two days ahead of its release in March.

The title "Maxident," a compound word of "Max" and "Incident," means a big incident, according to the agency. It added the song compared one's confusion from sudden feelings of love to an incident.

3RACHA, the group's own producing unit composed of members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, participated in the production of the EP's main track, "Case 143."

A concept photo of Stray Kids' upcoming EP, "Maxident," provided by JYP Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK