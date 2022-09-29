Go to Contents
Supreme Court rules in favor of ex-sex workers at brothels for U.S. troops

15:19 September 29, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the state to pay compensation to former sex workers at now-defunct brothels for American troops, recognizing the state's responsibility for brokering or conniving at prostitution.

Upholding a lower court's ruling, the top court ordered the state to pay between 3 million and 7 million won (US$2,086-$4,866) in compensation each to a total of 95 former sex workers from such brothels at villages around U.S. military bases, known as "base villages" or "Gijichon" in Korean.

They filed the suit in 2014, claiming the government established such villages and encouraged prostitution.

A district court in 2017 ruled partially in favor of the government, ordering it to pay a compensation of 5 million won to 57 of the complainants, who were illegally put into an isolation camp by the government for carrying venereal diseases.

In a dramatic turn for the complainants in 2018, the Seoul High Court acknowledged the government's responsibility in mediating or encouraging prostitution inside the base villages. The court then ordered the government to pay compensation ranging from 3 million won to 7 million won to each of the plaintiffs.

"The government not only turned a blind eye to and tacitly condoned prostitution inside the villages but also encouraged and justified it," the appeals court then said, adding the victims had been used as a tool to achieve a state purpose.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court confirmed the appellate ruling and finalized the compensation order.

"The government's formation and operation of the military base villages, and encouraging and justifying prostitution inside them constitute a violation of the duty to honor human rights," the Supreme Court noted.

In this file photo, activists supporting ex-sex workers who served U.S. troops hold a press conference in front of a court in Seoul on Feb. 8, 2018. (Yonhap)

