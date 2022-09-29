Go to Contents
Yoon picks new education minister

14:58 September 29, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol named Lee Ju-ho, a professor at the Korea Development Institute and former education minister under the Lee Myung-bak administration, to be his new education minister, his office said Thursday.

If appointed after a parliamentary confirmation hearing, Lee will succeed Park Soon-ae, who quit in August, only a month after taking office amid public opposition to her plan to lower the elementary school starting age.

Though a confirmation hearing should be held, the appointment is not subject to parliamentary approval.

Yoon's first nominee for education minister, Kim In-chul, withdrew amid allegations of favoritism related to his family's reception of scholarships from a nonprofit organization.

Education Minister nominee Lee Ju-ho (Yonhap)

