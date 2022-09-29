Hyungji Innovation And Creative to raise 12.9 bln won via stock sale
16:48 September 29, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyungji Innovation And Creative Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 12.9 billion won(US$8.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 12.5 million common shares at a price of 1,030 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
