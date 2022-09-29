Powernet Technologies to raise 5 bln won via stock offering
17:13 September 29, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Powernet Technologies Corp. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 5 billion won(US$3.5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.76 million common shares at a price of 2,838 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
