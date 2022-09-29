BOK to sell 9.9 tln won worth of monetary stabilization bonds next month
18:35 September 29, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Thursday it will issue a larger amount of monetary stabilization bonds (MSBs) in October from a month earlier to better manage market liquidity.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) said it plans to sell 9.9 trillion won (US$6.89 billion) worth of MSBs next month, compared with 8.8 trillion won worth of bonds scheduled to be sold this month.
The MSB is a policy tool devised to control excess liquidity in the markets. It is sold to financial institutions and individuals.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)