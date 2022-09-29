(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) into the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, in its third such provocation in less than a week.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Sunchon area in South Pyongan Province between 8:48 p.m. and 8:57 p.m. It did not provide additional details.
"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.
Hours earlier, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a daylong visit to South Korea, during which she met with President Yoon Suk-yeol and toured the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) bisecting the two Koreas. She reaffirmed America's security commitment to the East Asian ally.
The North fired a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) on Sunday and two SRBMs on Wednesday.
The latest launch came as South Korea and the United States concluded a high-profile naval exercise, involving the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in the East Sea, on Thursday and are set to hold an anti-submarine training with Japan the following day.
Seoul and Washington have been cranking up security coordination amid concerns that Pyongyang could engage in provocative acts, such as a nuclear experiment and a submarine-launched ballistic missile test.
