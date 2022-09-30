S. Korea added to watch list for inclusion in FTSE Russell's bond index
07:51 September 30, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was added to a watch list for the potential inclusion in the World Government Bond Index (WGBI) operated by FTSE Russell, a move that could help lure huge foreign investment, officials said Friday.
The WGBI is a broad index designed to measure the performance of government bond markets, including local currencies and sovereign bonds of major advanced nations.
South Korea has been pushing to join the index in a bid to attract more investment by foreigners.
