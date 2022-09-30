Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #WGBI #FTSE Russell

S. Korea added to watch list for inclusion in FTSE Russell's bond index

07:51 September 30, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was added to a watch list for the potential inclusion in the World Government Bond Index (WGBI) operated by FTSE Russell, a move that could help lure huge foreign investment, officials said Friday.

The WGBI is a broad index designed to measure the performance of government bond markets, including local currencies and sovereign bonds of major advanced nations.

South Korea has been pushing to join the index in a bid to attract more investment by foreigners.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK