Industrial output falls for 2nd month in August
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell in August for a second month in a row, data showed Friday, amid weakening growth momentum over deepening external uncertainties.
Industrial production declined 0.3 percent on-month in August, following a 0.1 percent on-month decrease the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Compared with a year earlier, industrial production grew 4.5 percent.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, however, rose 4.3 percent in August, ending five consecutive months of an on-month fall.
Facility investment also jumped 8.8 percent on-month last month, compared with a 3.5 percent on-month drop the previous month, the data showed.
