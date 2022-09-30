Go to Contents
Industrial output falls for 2nd month in August

08:10 September 30, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell in August for a second month in a row, data showed Friday, amid weakening growth momentum over deepening external uncertainties.

Industrial production declined 0.3 percent on-month in August, following a 0.1 percent on-month decrease the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Compared with a year earlier, industrial production grew 4.5 percent.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, however, rose 4.3 percent in August, ending five consecutive months of an on-month fall.

Facility investment also jumped 8.8 percent on-month last month, compared with a 3.5 percent on-month drop the previous month, the data showed.

This file photo, taken Sept. 21, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
