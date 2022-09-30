Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US #Japan #exercise

S. Korea, U.S., Japan stage trilateral anti-sub training in East Sea amid N.K. threats

14:43 September 30, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and Japan held a trilateral anti-submarine exercise near the peninsula for the first time in five years as part of efforts to sharpen deterrence against North Korean military threats.

The daylong exercise took place in the international waters of the East Sea, following a series of North Korea's short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) launches this week, including two Wednesday and another two Thursday.

The countries last held such trilateral maritime drills in April 2017.

For this year's edition, they mobilized an array of warships, including South Korea's Munmu the Great destroyer; the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and members of its strike group; and Japan's Asahi-class destroyer.

The training focuses on detecting, identifying and tracking North Korean submarines equipped with capabilities to launch submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), according to Seoul's defense ministry.

Seoul, Washington and Tokyo have been reinforcing their security coordination amid concerns that Pyongyang could engage in provocative acts, such as a nuclear experiment or an SLBM.

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier participates in a combined naval exercise with the South Korean Navy in the East Sea on Sept. 29, 2022, in this photo released by the Navy. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK