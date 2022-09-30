Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) into the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, in its third such provocation in less than a week.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Sunchon area in South Pyongan Province between 8:48 p.m. and 8:57 p.m., and that the missiles flew some 350 kilometers at apogees of around 50 km at top speeds of Mach 5.
------------
(6th LD) North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) into the East Sea on Wednesday, ratcheting up tensions amid an ongoing South Korea-U.S. naval exercise involving an American aircraft carrier.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between 6:10 p.m. and 6:20 p.m., and that the missiles flew some 360 kilometers at apogees of around 30 km at top speeds of about Mach 6.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea claims Korean Peninsula faces 'vicious cycle' of confrontation due to U.S. hostility
WASHINGTON -- North Korea lashed out at the United States on Monday, accusing the U.S. of creating confrontation on the Korean Peninsula with the intention of toppling the Pyongyang regime while also trying to unjustly force "Western values" on sovereign states such as North Korea.
The latest attack on the U.S. was made by head of the North Korean mission to the United Nations.
------------
N. Korea-China cargo train operation seems to have resumed: ministry
DANDONG/SEOUL -- A freight train from the Chinese border city of Dandong was seen crossing a railway bridge into North Korea on Monday, marking the resumption of such a cargo service operation between the two countries after a five-month halt.
The train with more than 10 cars was spotted crossing the bridge over the Amnok River toward the North's border city of Sinuiju at 7:43 a.m.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea holds politburo session on agriculture without leader Kim's attendance
SEOUL -- North Korea held a ruling Workers' Party politburo meeting to discuss the issue of improving the country's agricultural situation, its state media said Monday.
Jo Yong-won, secretary for organizational affairs of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, presided over the politburo meeting the previous day, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the meeting.
