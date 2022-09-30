Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 September 30, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Sept. 26 -- N. Korea-China cargo train operation seems to have resumed: ministry

Yoon sees greater likelihood of N. Korean provocation in case of Taiwan conflict

N. Korea claims Korean Peninsula faces 'vicious cycle' of confrontation due to U.S. hostility

27 -- Activists urge efforts for launch of N.K. human rights foundation

28 -- North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS

N. Korea may conduct 7th nuclear test between Oct. 16 and Nov. 7: spy agency

29 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military

Harris vows to do 'everything in our power' to defend S. Korea amid N.K. threats

30 -- S. Korea mulls tightening sanctions against N. Korea over missile launches
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK