Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Sept. 26 -- N. Korea-China cargo train operation seems to have resumed: ministry
Yoon sees greater likelihood of N. Korean provocation in case of Taiwan conflict
N. Korea claims Korean Peninsula faces 'vicious cycle' of confrontation due to U.S. hostility
27 -- Activists urge efforts for launch of N.K. human rights foundation
28 -- North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
N. Korea may conduct 7th nuclear test between Oct. 16 and Nov. 7: spy agency
29 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
Harris vows to do 'everything in our power' to defend S. Korea amid N.K. threats
30 -- S. Korea mulls tightening sanctions against N. Korea over missile launches
