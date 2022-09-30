1 missing in pharmaceutical factory fire in Hwaseong
HWASEONG, South Korea, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- An explosion sparked a fire at a pharmaceutical factory in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, on Friday, leaving one person missing and eight others injured with smoke inhalation, officials said.
The fire broke out at the Hwail Pharmaceutical Co. factory in Hwaseong, about 50 km south of Seoul, at 2:22 p.m., and dozens of emergency calls came in reporting they heard the sound of an explosion, fire officials said.
The explosion came from the third floor of the five-story building, fire officials said.
Fifty-two units of fire trucks, water pump vehicles and other equipment were sent to the scene, along with 94 firefighters, officials said.
Three people had initially been unaccounted for, but two of them were later reached. The remaining one person is believed to be trapped in the factory.
Eight people were under treatment for smoke inhalation.
Police and firefighters plan to look into the exact cause of the fire as soon as the blaze is brought under control.
