Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) KEPCO to hike Q4 electricity rate on high costs, losses
SEJONG -- South Korea's state power utility said Friday it will raise fourth-quarter electricity rates for consumer and industrial use amid high energy costs and mounting losses.
Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said it has decided to jack up the adjusted unit fuel cost -- a key part of the country's electricity rates -- by 2.5 won (US$0.002) per kilowatt hour for the October-December period.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea mulls tightening sanctions against possible N.K. nuclear test
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign minister said Friday the government is considering "various" options to strengthen sanctions against North Korea amid speculation that its nuclear test may be imminent.
Foreign Minister Park Jin was speaking to reporters following a string of short-range ballistic missile launches by the North this week. Concerns have grown that the unpredictable North could make additional provocative acts in the coming weeks, including a nuclear experiment.
-----------------
Japan resubmits heritage recommendation letter for Sado mine to UNESCO
TOKYO -- Japan has submitted a revised version of a recommendation letter to UNESCO in a bid to have a former gold mine on Sado Island, a site linked to wartime forced labor, recognized as a World Heritage Site, the country's culture minister said Friday.
Seoul has strongly opposed Tokyo's related campaign amid longtime disputes between the neighbors over shared history.
-----------------
DP claims relocation of presidential office will cost about 1 tln won
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said Friday the relocation cost of the presidential office will be far greater than expected, surpassing 1 trillion won (US$698 million).
The envisioned cost far exceeds the 49.6 billion won announced by President Yoon Suk-yeol as the expected cost for the relocation project, Rep. Han Byung-do, who leads the DP's fact-finding mission on alleged irregularities involving the presidential office, said.
-----------------
Person referred to prosecution on charges of stalking Rain-Kim Tae-hee couple
SEOUL -- Police have referred a 47-year-old person to the prosecution on stalking charges for repeatedly ringing the doorbell of the house of singer Rain and his actress wife Kim Tae-hee, officials said Friday.
The 47-year-old, whose identity was withheld, allegedly visited the star couple's house in Seoul's Yongsan district and rang the doorbell on multiple occasions, causing a total of 17 police complaints, according to officials at Seoul Yongsan Police Station.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares sink to over 2-yr low amid recession worries
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks retreated to an over two-year low Friday amid the spreading recession fears. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 15.44 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 2,155.49.
(END)