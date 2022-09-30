S. Korean duo reaches doubles semifinals at ATP Korea Open

Chung and Kwon blew a 4-2 lead in the first set to drop to a tiebreak. They opened up a 4-1 lead thanks to a combination of Chung's winners and an opponent double fault. At 4-3, Kwon got down a nifty, around-the-net winner to give his team some breathing room, and the South Koreans closed out the set when Goransson's return hit the net.