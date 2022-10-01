(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military

In a statement, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the North's move "highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," It reaffirmed Washington's "ironclad" commitment to the defense of its Northeast Asian allies. The DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and WMD stands for weapon of mass destruction.