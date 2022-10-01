Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Electricity, gas prices to rise by 7,670 won to reduce energy demand (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Electricity, gas prices to steeply increase for higher energy bills (Kookmin Daily)
-- Large corporations in emergency management, withdrawing investment and downsizing business (Donga Ilbo)
-- Households to pay 7,670 won more per month in electricity, gas bills from Oct. (Segye Times)
-- Electricity, gas bills to rise by 7,700 won a month, set for 40 pct hike next year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Monthly household electricity bills to rise by 2,270 won, gas bills by 5,400 won (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Emptied out with a single press (Hankyoreh)
-- Households to pay 7,670 won more in electricity, gas bills from this month (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Simultaneous shock to the real economy -- chemicals, chips, shipping (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung lowers chip sales forecast by 32 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
