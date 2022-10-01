Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 October 01, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/15 Cloudy 10
Incheon 24/16 Cloudy 10
Suwon 28/14 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 28/15 Sunny 0
Daejeon 28/14 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 28/13 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 31/19 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/16 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 30/16 Cloudy 20
Jeju 27/19 Cloudy 20
Daegu 30/15 Sunny 0
Busan 28/18 Sunny 0
(END)