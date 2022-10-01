N. Korean leader stresses ties on China's National Day
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has touted ties with Beijing as an "invincible friendship" in a letter sent to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday.
Kim also stressed efforts to further develop bilateral relations while expressing support for Beijing in the congratulatory message, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
"Our party, government and people will invariably support and encourage the Chinese party, government and people in the just struggle to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and realize its reunification," Kim said in the letter carried by the KCNA.
"Today the two parties and the two countries are steadily writing the history of invincible friendship and unity," he added. "I will in the future, too, strive together with you to steadily develop in depth the traditional DPRK-China relations of friendship and defend peace and stability of Asia and the rest of the world."
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
North Korea has recently stressed its strong ties with China amid a growing Sino-U.S. rivalry.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)