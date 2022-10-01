New virus cases under 30,000 for 2nd day; on-arrival test requirement lifted
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases remained below 30,000 for the second consecutive day on Saturday as the country lifted the test requirement for arrivals amid an easing virus wave.
The country reported 26,960 new COVID-19 infections, including 301 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,796,014, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The latest virus wave, triggered by the spread of a highly contagious omicron variant, has been on a decline since mid-August, when it peaked at above 180,000 cases.
As the virus wave has subsided, the health authorities have eased antivirus measures to better support people's return to normalcy.
Starting Saturday, the country removed a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing requirement for inbound travelers on the first day of their arrival, the last antivirus restriction for arrivals.
The country reported 39 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the death toll to 28,445.
The number of critically ill patients came to 356, up four from a day earlier.
