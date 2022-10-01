Yoon warns N. Korea of 'resolute, overwhelming' response in event of nuclear weapons use
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol warned North Korea on Saturday it will be met with a "resolute" and "overwhelming" response from South Korea and the United States if it attempts to use nuclear weapons.
Yoon issued the warning in a speech marking Armed Forces Day, shortly after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea in its fourth such test in less than a week.
The launches further raised tensions as North Korea has appeared to be readying for what would be its seventh nuclear test and recently legalized the use of nuclear weapons in scenarios where its leadership is under threat.
"By adopting its nuclear arms policy into law, it is threatening the survival and prosperity of the Republic of Korea," Yoon said at the Gyeryongdae military headquarters 160 kilometers south of Seoul, referring to the South.
"If North Korea attempts the use of nuclear weapons, it will face the resolute and overwhelming response of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and our military," he said.
Yoon also said North Korea's nuclear weapons development defies the international nonproliferation regime and will put the North Korean people's lives in further pain.
"The North Korean regime must even now make the decision to denuclearize for true peace and joint prosperity on the Korean Peninsula," he said.
