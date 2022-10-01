Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Russia #Ukraine #annexation

S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory

14:10 October 01, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government said Saturday it does not recognize Russia's recent annexation of Ukrainian territory as legitimate while strongly condemning Moscow's invasion of the eastern European country.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to annex four regions in Ukraine, following referendums in the territory late last month.

"The Korean government strongly condemns Russia's armed invasion against Ukraine as a violation of the principles of the U.N. Charter," foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a statement.

"The Korean government does not recognize the referenda held in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson and Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian territory as legitimate."

It also called for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence to be respected.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Seoul has joined international sanctions against Moscow and has sent non-lethal aid to Kyiv.

This undated file photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' building in central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK