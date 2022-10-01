Military reports 285 more COVID-19 cases
15:45 October 01, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 285 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 279,193, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 184 from the Army, 43 from the Air Force, 29 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 18 from the Navy and 11 from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 1,810 military personnel are under treatment.
