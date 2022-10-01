Go to Contents
Military reports 285 more COVID-19 cases

15:45 October 01, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 285 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 279,193, the defense ministry said.

The new cases comprised 184 from the Army, 43 from the Air Force, 29 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 18 from the Navy and 11 from the Marine Corps.

Currently, 1,810 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, provided by the defense ministry on Dec. 13, 2021, shows a service member getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot at a military base in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

