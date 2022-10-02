Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 October 02, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/19 Sunny 80
Incheon 24/19 Sunny 80
Suwon 24/17 Sunny 80
Cheongju 27/17 Sunny 60
Daejeon 28/17 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 22/16 Sunny 70
Gangneung 25/18 Sunny 60
Jeonju 29/18 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 20
Jeju 29/20 Sunny 20
Daegu 28/16 Sunny 20
Busan 27/20 Sunny 20
(END)