Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 October 02, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/19 Sunny 80

Incheon 24/19 Sunny 80

Suwon 24/17 Sunny 80

Cheongju 27/17 Sunny 60

Daejeon 28/17 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 22/16 Sunny 70

Gangneung 25/18 Sunny 60

Jeonju 29/18 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 20

Jeju 29/20 Sunny 20

Daegu 28/16 Sunny 20

Busan 27/20 Sunny 20

(END)

