Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Trials for military sexual crimes jump 77.6 percent over past 4 years

09:09 October 02, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Trials for sexual crimes in the military jumped 77.6 percent over the past four years, according to data from military courts.

The number of trials for active-duty soldiers accused of sexual crimes amounted to 2,185 between 2018 and last year, according to the data provided to Rep. Kim Seung-won of the main opposition Democratic Party.

The figure breaks down into 443 in 2018, 434 in 2019, 521 in 2020 and 787 last year.

"Sexual crimes keep happening in the military," Kim said. "Thorough investigations and stern punishments are necessary to root out such crimes."
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK