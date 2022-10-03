S. Korea's new virus cases below 20,000 amid waning virus wave
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 20,000 on Monday after staying in the 20,000s for the previous three days amid waning virus infections and fewer tests over the extended weekend.
The country reported 12,150 new COVID-19 infections, including 132 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,831,761, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The latest virus wave, triggered by the spread of a highly contagious omicron variant, has been on a decline since mid-August, when it peaked at more than 180,000 cases.
The fall in the virus count Monday is also attributable to less testing over the extended weekend that includes the Oct. 3 National Foundation Day.
The country reported 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, raising the death toll to 28,509.
The number of critically ill patients came to 361, up eight from a day earlier, the KDCA said.
