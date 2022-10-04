(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 4)

The reaction by the former president is very inappropriate. The BAI explained to him the need for his answers to the written questions before concluding the case on October 14. Lee Dae-joon, the fisheries official, went missing in September 2019 while on a routine patrol in the waters and was slaughtered by the North Korean sailors. But no evidence was found to prove the government's rescue effort. Instead, Lee was stigmatized as a defector and killed by the North Korean navy. To solve all the mystery behind his death, the Yoon Suk-yeol administration must first find the truth as the family of the official wants.