N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military

07:48 October 04, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile eastward Tuesday, the South Korean military said.

Announcing the North's provocation, the fifth of its kind since late last month, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) did not provide additional details immediately.

The North launched one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) on Sept. 25, then two last Wednesday, another two the following day and two on Saturday.

The latest saber-rattling came after Seoul and Washington wrapped up their naval exercise, involving the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, and a trilateral anti-submarine exercise with Japan last week.

The South, the U.S. and Japan have been reinforcing bilateral and trilateral security coordination amid concerns the North could ratchet up tensions by conducting a nuclear test or other provocative acts.

This file photo, taken Sept. 25, 2022, shows a news report on a North Korean missile launch being aired on a TV screen at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)

