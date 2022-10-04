Kia launches high-performance electric model EV6 GT
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Tuesday launched the pure electric high-performance model EV6 GT in the domestic market in a move to beef up its EV lineup.
The EV6 GT comes with a 77.4 kWh battery pack and can travel up to 342 kilometers on a single charge. It can accelerate from zero to 100 km in only 3.5 seconds, the company said in a statement.
The company said the EV6 GT is the "fastest car" among passenger vehicles manufactured in the country so far.
Kia also plans to release high-performance GT versions of its upcoming all-electric models to woo customers.
The EV6 GT is equipped with Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EV platform called E-GMP. It sells for 72 million won (US$53 million) after tax breaks.
Other models with the E-GMP platform include the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the Kia EV6 sedan and the Genesis GV60 SUV. Hyundai Motor sells vehicles under Hyundai, as well as the independent Genesis brand.
