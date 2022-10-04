Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SPC #Paris Baguette

SPC Group opens 3 new Paris Baguette stores in Paris in 2022

11:30 October 04, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean food and beverage giant SPC Group said Tuesday it has opened three new Paris Baguette bakery stores in France's capital city of Paris this year, as it eyes expansion in the European country.

The company said it opened two new stores in the business area of La Defense, 3 kilometers west of Paris, earlier this year and one store in the Montparnasse area inside Paris.

Its Montparnasse store, which opened Tuesday, can accommodate up to 67 seats and boasts a large "Grab and Go" section to cater to nearby office workers and travelers through the Paris-Montparnasse train station, which is one of the largest train terminals in the city, it said.

"SPC will continue to expand business in France, focusing on key commercial districts," Christophe Laroze, COO of Paris Baguette France, said.

With the new store, SPC now operates five Paris Baguette stores in Paris since opening its first outlet there in 2014.

This photo provided by SPC Group shows people walking outside the Paris Baguette Montparnasse store in Paris on Oct. 4, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK