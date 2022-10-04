Seoul shares sharply up late Tues. morning on tech gains
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Tuesday morning as investors picked up battered tech shares, tracking overnight rises on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 43.77 points, or 2.03 percent, to 2,199.26 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened higher as U.S. shares rose more than 2 percent on Monday on eased concerns over Treasury yields. The KOSPI sank to a more than two-year low the previous session on deepening concerns over a global economic recession amid aggressive monetary tightening in the United States and other major nations.
Foreign investors went on a buying mode on the Seoul market Tuesday, while institutions and retail investors were net sellers.
Most large-cap shares were trading higher, with tech shares leading the overall market gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 3.95 percent, and chip giant SK hynix surged 3.61 percent.
Battery maker LG Energy Solutions grew 1.29 percent, and Samsung SDI added 0.92 percent.
Major chemical firm LG Chem advanced 2.24 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO soared 5.21 percent.
Carmakers also gathered ground, with top automaker Hyundai Motor increasing 1.42 percent and its affiliate Kia rising 1.11 percent.
But internet giant Naver tumbled 7.24 percent as it seeks a 2.3 trillion-won (US$1.6 billion) deal to buy Poshmark Inc, a U.S. second-hand fashion platform.
Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger Kakao Talk, also sank 2.45 percent.
The Korean won had been trading at 1,434.95 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 4.75 won from the previous session's close.
