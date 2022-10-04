Visang to supply interactive ESL program to Vietnam's ALAB
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean education content provider Visang Education Inc. said Tuesday it has inked an initial agreement to supply its interactive English education program to Vietnam's ALAB, as it sees demand for quality English education programs growing in the Southeast Asian country.
The program, designed for middle school students, uses content published by the Oxford University Press and allows teachers and students to communicate in real time through Visang's AlliviA platform.
The online English learning program will be used at eight ALAB academies in Vietnam starting next year, the company said.
"Following the deal, we expect there will be more opportunities to export our products to the broader Southeast Asia region and the Middle East," a company official said.
Visang has been exporting various education programs developed by the company to Vietnam. Starting with its Wings ESL program for infants in 2018, the company exported ELif, an English learning program for elementary school students, in 2019 and Math Alive, a mathematics learning program, in 2021.
