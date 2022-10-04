Military reports 161 more COVID-19 cases
14:40 October 04, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 161 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 279,638, the defense ministry said.
There were 88 new cases from the Army, 27 from the Air Force, 25 from the Navy, 15 from units under the direct control of the ministry and six from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 1,337 military personnel are under treatment.
