SsangYong's Sept. sales jump 89 pct on SUV demand
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Tuesday its sales jumped 89 percent last month from a year earlier, helped by increased demand for its SUV models.
SsangYong Motor sold 11,262 vehicles in September, up from 5,950 units a year earlier despite an extended global chip shortage, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales climbed 99 percent to 7,675 units last month from 3,859 a year ago, while exports were up 74 percent to 3,647 units from 2,091 during the same period, it said.
From January to September, sales rose 30 percent to 80,188 autos from 61,854 units a year ago.
SsangYong's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, and Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs. It launched the all-new Torres SUV in the domestic market last month and began to ship the model to Latin American countries, such as Chile.
In August, the Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved SsangYong's rehabilitation plan, paving the way for the debt-laden carmaker to get its business back on track.
