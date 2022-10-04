GM Korea's Sept. sales jump 78 pct on exports
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Tuesday its sales jumped 78 percent last month from a year earlier on strong exports.
GM Korea sold 24,422 vehicles in September, up from 13,750 units a year ago despite an extended global chip shortage, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 3.6 percent on-year to 4,012 units last month from 3,872, while exports more than doubled to 20,410 from 9,878 over the cited period on strong demand for the Bolt EV, and the Equinox and Traverse SUVs, it said.
From January to September, sales fell 6.3 percent to 191,452 autos from 204,364 a year earlier.
In a two-track brand strategy, GM Korea sells domestically produced and imported vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
Its lineup is composed of four locally assembled models -- the Spark mini car, the Malibu sedan, and the Trailblazer and Trax SUVs -- and five imported ones -- the Colorado pickup, the Bolt all-electric car, and the Equinox, Traverse and Tahoe SUVs.
Most of the models currently sold in South Korea are from the Chevrolet brand.
GM Korea plans to launch the GMC brand in the second half, with the Sierra Denali set to be released as the brand's launch model in the Korean market.
