Renault Korea's Sept. sales up 28 pct on robust exports
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Tuesday its sales jumped 28 percent last month from a year earlier on sharply increased exports.
Renault Korea sold a total of 18,922 vehicles in September, up from 14,747 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales climbed 15 percent to 5,050 units from 4,401 during the same period, while exports were up 34 percent to 13,872 units from 10,346 on strong demand for the XM3 and QM6 SUVs, it said.
From January to September, its sales climbed 22 percent to 110,441 autos from 90,552 units during the same period of last year.
Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Korea.
