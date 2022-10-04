Aprogen Pharmaceuticals to raise 50 bln won via stock sale
16:31 October 04, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Aprogen Pharmaceuticals Inc.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 50 billion won(US$35.1 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 100 million common shares at a price of 500 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
