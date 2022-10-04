Go to Contents
Goesan int'l organic expo attracts over 200,000 attendees since opening

19:30 October 04, 2022

By Chung Joo-won

GOESAN, South Korea, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's sole international organic expo in North Chungcheong Province has drawn over 200,000 attendees since its opening last week, organizers said Tuesday, highlighting a growth in interest toward related industries.

The 2022 IFOAM-Goesan International Organic Expo, which opened last Friday for a 17-day run in Goesan, about 160 kilometers south of Seoul, is participated by 427 research institutes and companies from 66 countries specializing in organic goods and other eco-friendly products.

The organizing committee said it expects to record over 720,000 visitors combined throughout this year's event.

The annual expo features multiple organic goods-themed pavilions, international cooperation centers and entrepreneurs' booths. Attractions for regular visitors, such as insect and ecological sanctuaries, outdoor exhibitions and job-trial sessions, are also available.

The expo is co-hosted by the provincial government, the Goesan County government and the Germany-based IFOAM-Organics International.

