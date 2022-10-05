Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea fires ballistic missile threatening both U.S., Japan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan; Guam within range (Kookmin Daily)
-- N.K. missile flies over Japan, threatens U.S. military bases in Guam (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires intermediate-range missile threatening Japan, Guam (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S. conduct combined strike exercise in response to N.K. missile launch (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires yet another missile; this time farther than Guam (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Probe over 2020 death of fisheries official did not follow due procedures (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea fires missile over Japan, nears 'red line' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Over 68 pct of companies adopt business emergency plan amid uncertainty (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Late-night charges for taxicabs to change (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North's missile goes farther than others before (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan for first time since 2017 (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea drops bombs in response to N.K. provocation (Korea Times)
(END)