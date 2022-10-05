(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 5)

There will be no sanctuary in a probe to get to the bottom of a suspicious and grave incident. No one is above the law. Former presidents are no exception. The state auditor inquired into former presidents before Moon. It sent questionnaires to former President Kim Young-sam in 1998 regarding the policymaking process in connection with Korea's foreign currency crisis and former President Roh Tae-woo in 1993 as part of its special inspection into the Yulgok Project to modernize the Korean armed forces. And the board received their written answers.