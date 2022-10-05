Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 October 05, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/13 Rain 40
Incheon 19/13 Rain 60
Suwon 20/14 Sunny 60
Cheongju 21/15 Sunny 60
Daejeon 21/13 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 17/11 Rain 60
Gangneung 16/12 Rain 80
Jeonju 21/13 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 22/14 Sunny 20
Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 20
Daegu 21/15 Cloudy 30
Busan 22/17 Cloudy 30
