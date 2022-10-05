Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 October 05, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/13 Rain 40

Incheon 19/13 Rain 60

Suwon 20/14 Sunny 60

Cheongju 21/15 Sunny 60

Daejeon 21/13 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 17/11 Rain 60

Gangneung 16/12 Rain 80

Jeonju 21/13 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 22/14 Sunny 20

Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 20

Daegu 21/15 Cloudy 30

Busan 22/17 Cloudy 30

(END)

