AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk to debut as a soloist this month
10:07 October 05, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Lee Chan-hyuk of the brother-sister K-pop duo AKMU will release his first solo album this month, the duo's agency said Wednesday.
YG Entertainment said on its official blog the album, "Error," set to drop Oct. 17, will become his first individual album since he debuted as a AKMU member in 2014.
"It will be an album where artist Chan-hyuk's philosophy and bold challenges will create a perfect harmony," the agency said in a release. "Please look forward to his unique imagination that is incomparable."
