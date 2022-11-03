N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
07:59 November 03, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, the South Korean military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch without providing details immediately.
On Wednesday, North Korea launched a barrage of missiles, including one that flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
(END)
