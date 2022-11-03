(LEAD) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 3-4)
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, the South Korean military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch without providing details immediately.
An informed source said the North appears to have fired what is presumed to be an intermediate- or long-range missile, with its presumed propellant and warhead apparently having been separated.
Japanese media reported that the missile flew over Japanese territory.
On Wednesday, North Korea launched a barrage of missiles, including one that flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
(END)