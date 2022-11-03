(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and two suspected short-range ones toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected what is presumed to be an ICBM launch from the Suan area in Pyongyang at around 7:40 a.m. and the firing of two apparent short-range ballistic missiles from Kaechon in South Pyongan Province from around 8:39 a.m.
The provocations came a day after the North shot more than two dozen missiles, including one that flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
The North is seen as demonstrating its firepower in protest against this week's combined air drills of South Korea and the United States.
