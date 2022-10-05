Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States fired four ground-to-ground missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday in joint drills, a day after North Korea's intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) launch, according to the South's military.
The two sides each launched two Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles, which precisely hit mock targets and demonstrated the allies' deterrence capability, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
-----------------
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to return to East Sea after N. Korea's IRBM launch: military
SEOUL -- A nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier will be redeployed to the waters east of South Korea in a show of the allies' readiness to deal with North Korea's provocation, Seoul's military said.
The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier left the waters following a joint naval exercise also involving Japan last week. But it will return to the high seas of the East Sea in response to the North's firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) Tuesday that flew over Japan, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
-----------------
N. Korea's state media keep mum on IRBM launch
SEOUL -- North Korea's state media outlets remained silent Wednesday about its latest launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), as its leader Kim Jong-un has stayed out of public view for nearly a month.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the Korean Central Television and the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the country's ruling Workers' Party, carried no reports on the missile test conducted the previous day.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Consumer prices grow at slower pace for 2nd month in Sept.
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices grew at a slower pace on-year for the second consecutive month in September on the back of slowed growth in prices of oil and agricultural products, data showed Wednesday, in yet another sign that inflation may have peaked.
Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 5.6 percent last month from a year earlier, slowing from a 5.7 percent rise in August, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
-----------------
1 in 2 S. Koreans have been infected with COVID-19
SEOUL -- Nearly 1 in 2 South Koreans have been infected with COVID-19, with the reinfection rate on the rise, the government said Wednesday.
A total of 48 percent of the country's population have so far tested positive for the virus, said Kim Sung-ho, a senior interior ministry official in charge of disaster management, during a regular briefing.
-----------------
Kim Dong-gill, popular writer and conservative commentator, dies at 94
SEOUL -- Kim Dong-gill, a renowned scholar, writer and conservative commentator, has died of illness. He was 94.
The professor emeritus of history at Yonsei University, who had been hospitalized for chronic disease at Severance Hospital in Seoul, died Tuesday night, his family said. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in February and recovered, but his health began to deteriorate rapidly in March, they said.
-----------------
Don Spike referred to prosecution on drug charges
SEOUL -- Police referred Don Spike, a well-known K-pop composer and TV celebrity, to the prosecution on Wednesday on charges of purchasing and using methamphetamine on multiple occasions this year, officials said.
The 45-year-old, whose real name is Kim Min-su, was apprehended at a hotel in southern Seoul last week on charges that he had purchased methamphetamine with an accomplice on a total of eight occasions since December and used them at hotels in Seoul with two women on three occasions since April.
(END)