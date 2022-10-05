PM to visit Chile, Uruguay, Argentina next week
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will depart for Chile next week for a three-nation trip that will also take him to Uruguay and Argentina, as Seoul seeks to bolster economic cooperation with the Latin American nations, officials said Wednesday.
During talks with leaders of the three nations, Han will also ask them to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan, the Office for Government Policy Coordination said in a statement.
"In the face of growing uncertainties in global supply chains, it will serve as an opportunity to solidify practical cooperation with major Latin American countries," the office said.
Han will leave for Chile on Sunday for an official visit that includes talks with Chilean President Gabriel Boric.
As South Korea and Chile mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year, Han and Boric are expected to discuss measures to deepen bilateral relations, according to the statement.
Han will make an official visit to Uruguay on Oct. 12 and hold talks with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou.
During the talks in Montevideo, Han and the Uruguayan president are expected to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral ties.
On the final leg of his nine-day trip, Han will make an official visit to Argentina on Oct. 13 for a three-day stay.
Han will hold talks with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and they plan to discuss measures to improve cooperation in various fields, including economic security, the office said.
