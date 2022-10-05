Military reports 491 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 491 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 280,126, the defense ministry said.
The new cases were comprised of 371 from the Army, 53 from the Air Force, 25 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 24 from the Navy.
There were also 12 cases from the Marine Corps, four from the ministry and two from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 1,424 military personnel are under treatment.
