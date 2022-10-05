Culture minister says will make decision on BTS' military service issue by December
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon said Wednesday his ministry will determine whether to give K-pop superstar BTS exemptions from active military service by December, after which the band's oldest member has to join the Army.
"The ministry will determine its position as early as possible as the conscription issue of BTS' oldest member Jin will be concluded in December," Park said responding to a request from Rep. Lee Yong-ho of the ruling People Power Party to positively consider granting the team exemptions.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years. But the current law allows global award-winning athletes and classical musicians recommended by the minister of culture, sports and tourism to do alternative services in their respective fields instead of serving in active military duty.
Bills that would include globally recognized male pop culture artists like BTS in the program are still pending at the National Assembly amid a lingering debate over whether the K-pop giant should get exemptions in recognition of its contribution to improving the country's brand image.
Park has shown no clear position on the highly controversial issue since he assumed the post in May, only saying that public opinion is the most important factor in determining the issue.
On Wednesday, Park repeatedly said he is comprehensively reviewing various factors, including that military service is sacred duty and a symbol of justice, BTS has increased the world's awareness of Korean culture and its global popularity has huge economic effect, as well as opinions from the public, men in their 20s and lawmakers all together.
Also in consideration is meeting the balance between pop cultural artists, including BTS, and pure artists in giving chances to be exempt from the military, and if the band would be able to continue to perform as a group after one of the seven members goes to the Army, the minister added.
